Brent Civic Centre lit green to remember those who died in the Grenfell Tower blaze

PUBLISHED: 11:21 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 15 June 2020

Grenfell remembered at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Brent’s town hall was lit green in a mark of rememberance on the third anniversary of the Grenfell disaster.

A two-minute silence was held across the capital to remember the 72 people who died in the Grenfell Tower blaze on June 14 2017.

Mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi said:“Brent remembers those who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower tragedy, we have turned the Civic Centre Green for Grenfell in tribute and will join in the virtual commemorations organised by the community.

“We are a neighbouring borough to Kensington and Chelsea and will never forget the 72 people who tragically died, as well as many more whose homes were lost and lives drastically altered.

“My thoughts go out to all of those affected.”

Grenfell United with Grenfell Silent Walk held an online service of remembrance and reflection in place of its usual vigil and silent walk and 70 church bells across London also rang at 6pm.

