Brent’s planning committee vote to build homes in place of valued community centres in South Kilburn

South Kilburn fighting to save the Carlton Centre building, home to Rumi's Cave. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

Campaigners are "devastated " their treasured community centre in Kilburn is to be demolished and replaced with housing.

South Kilburn community gather at the Civic Centre to protest plans for the Carlton/Granville regeneration. Picture: Nathalie Raffray South Kilburn community gather at the Civic Centre to protest plans for the Carlton/Granville regeneration. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Brent planners voted to redevelop the Carlton and Granville centres into 18 new homes and change the use community space to business space at a heated meeting on Wednesday last week.

An online petition against the application had 2,199 signatories as well as a paper petition.

Rumi's Cave, which offers services to homeless and others in the Carlton, must now relocate.

Intervention came from Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq who sent an email with concerns about the council adding a supplementary documentary about floor space in October after the consultation ended.

Damian Manhertz, development management officer, said the new plans set out "net internal floor area while original submission set out the gross".

Officers wanted to "be upfront" he said. "This doesn't change the plans it purely expresses floor space measurement in a different way."

Community members urged the committee to consider the lack of information about change of use, the lack of evidence of workspace that was wanted or needed by the community. Pete Firmin, chair of a residents' association, asked the committee to "consider the negative impact of this application which removes the last real community centre in the area leaving us with none in an expanding population."

Leslie Barson, co-founder of Granville Community Kitchen, said mistakes were "core and key to this application" such as the misrepresentation of commmunity floor space in the original application "which led to the wrong information" being consulted on and "no information" about change of use in the original planning application.

"These are community spaces which must be left for multipurpose community use," she said. While stressing the importance of housing she added more than 1,400 homes were in the pipeline to be built. "The population of South Kilburn is being doubled and what we say is we must double the community space."

Lesley Benson, head of the Granville Primary School, spoke for the plans saying the buildings were in need of an update.