Free online training promoted as Google’s Digital Garage bus drives into Wembley

Dawn Butler MP on the Google Digital Garage bus Archant

Google’s Digital Garage bus drove into Wembley delivering one-to-one training to 60 people.

The bus, run as part of Google’s free digital skills training initiative, stopped in the borough on February 15 after Dawn Butler MP contacted the digital giant to secure the visit.

Job seekers and employers were given free advice and coaching on their digital skills to help them find a job, or grow in their business, career or confidence.

The free skills bus delivered courses and one to one coaching on topics including building a digital marketing plan, an introduction to digital advertising, social media strategies, and CV building.

There are 3,030 unemployed people in Brent, a rise of 3.8 percent since last year, according to government figures.

Ms Butler said: “These figures stress to me just how vital resources and opportunities like the Google Digital Garage can provide,

“I encourage everyone to visit the website to see what they have to offer there.”

Visit g.co/digitalgarage

