Aussie Man & Van Limited

PUBLISHED: 17:30 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 02 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Aussie Man & Van Limited of 141 Acton Lane, London, NW10 7PB is applying for a licence to use 141 Acton Lane, London, NW10 7PB as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Aussie Man & Van Limited

Public Notice
