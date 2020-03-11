Girls victorious as Brent Schools and QPR win the coveted Wembley Cup on International Women's Day

Brent Schools won the U13 match at the Wembley Cup tournament on International Women's Day. Picture: Nabeel Baig Archant

Hundreds of people came out to watch female footballers fight it out to win the Wembley Cup.

A young Brent Schools football player in action on International Women's Day. Picture: Nabeel Baig A young Brent Schools football player in action on International Women's Day. Picture: Nabeel Baig

A girl's football tournament featuring 110 players aged 10 to 13 years old kicked off on March 8 at Ark Elvin Academy, in Cecil Avenue.

The game was dominated by Brent Schools who were victorious in the U11 and U13 contests and finished runners up in the U12 final

against QPR.

Annabelle Fawcett, an QPR U12, champion, said: 'I really enjoyed playing in the Wembley Cup.

QPR won the U12 match at the Wembley Cup tournament on International Women's Day. Picture: Nabeel Baig QPR won the U12 match at the Wembley Cup tournament on International Women's Day. Picture: Nabeel Baig

'It was also really good to play against other teams. It was also great to win the tournament!

'It is really important we have projects like this to encourage more girls to play sport.'

The tournament was organised by former Stonebridge councillor, Zaffar Van Kalwala, Connect Stars and supported by Wembley National Stadium Trust on International Women's Day to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in Brent.

It also focused on encouraging more women to live more active lifestyles.

Only 16 per cent of Brent women achieve the recommended levels of physical activity, a least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise a week, according to Public Health England.

Mr Van Kalwala said: 'The Wembley Cup was an incredible way to celebrate International Women's Day by commemorating the achievements of women in Brent and raising awareness in the community about some of the challenges still faced by women.

'I hope the initiative helps breaks down barriers for young women and encourages them to achieve whatever ambition they want to.'