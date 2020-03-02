Search

Advanced search

Girls celebrating International Women's Day in Wembley with a football tournament.

PUBLISHED: 17:20 02 March 2020

Brent Schools Girls football team. Picture: Nabeel Baig.

Brent Schools Girls football team. Picture: Nabeel Baig.

Archant

Girls are meeting for a fierce competition in Wembley to mark International Women's Day.

A girl's football tournament featuring 120 players aged 10 to 13 years old will kick off at 12pm on March 8 at Ark Elvin Academy, in Cecil Avenue.

Teams including Brent Schools, Youngs FC, Capital Academy and Foots UK will take part in the competition to be crowned Wembley Cup champions.

Giuseppina Carnavale (Brent Schools girl's U13 captain) said: "I'm really looking forward to playing in the Wembley Cup. Women don't get enough

recognition and next week's tournament is a good chance to do this.

You may also want to watch:

There is a lot of talented female footballers in Brent but we need to close the gap between girls and boys. I recently completed a school project that showed average male players earned much more than the top female footballers. We need to make

sure we all get the same opportunities."

The event is organised by former Stonebridge councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala and Connect Stars and supported by Wembley Stadium National Trust

Mr Van Kalwala said: "The Wembley Cup is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and recognise the

outstanding contributions made by women in Brent. It is also a great way to support

our young women to thrive and lead happy, healthy lives."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police

Colindale fatal crash: Driver in his 80s dies after collision with another vehicle

Hyde Estate Road. Picture: Google

‘Bizarre officiating’ - What QPR fans said about the 2-2 draw with Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday's Joey Pelupessy (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Lennox Nigel Alcendor stabbing: Two charged with murder of Harlesden man in Cricklewood street

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police

Colindale fatal crash: Driver in his 80s dies after collision with another vehicle

Hyde Estate Road. Picture: Google

‘Bizarre officiating’ - What QPR fans said about the 2-2 draw with Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday's Joey Pelupessy (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Lennox Nigel Alcendor stabbing: Two charged with murder of Harlesden man in Cricklewood street

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

National League South: Dartford 0 Wealdstone 0

Wealdstone players acknowledge their supporters at the full-time whistle (pic Adam Williams)

Southern League: Hendon 1 Truro City 4

Eddie Oshodi fires the ball in, but the Ref does not agree to Hendon claims for hand ball (pic DBeechPhotography)

QPR assistant manager Eustace reportedly rejects approach from Blackpool to discuss becoming new manager

Queens Park Rangers assistant manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Finn wants Middlesex back at Blast Finals Day

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24