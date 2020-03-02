Girls celebrating International Women's Day in Wembley with a football tournament.

Brent Schools Girls football team. Picture: Nabeel Baig. Archant

Girls are meeting for a fierce competition in Wembley to mark International Women's Day.

A girl's football tournament featuring 120 players aged 10 to 13 years old will kick off at 12pm on March 8 at Ark Elvin Academy, in Cecil Avenue.

Teams including Brent Schools, Youngs FC, Capital Academy and Foots UK will take part in the competition to be crowned Wembley Cup champions.

Giuseppina Carnavale (Brent Schools girl's U13 captain) said: "I'm really looking forward to playing in the Wembley Cup. Women don't get enough

recognition and next week's tournament is a good chance to do this.

There is a lot of talented female footballers in Brent but we need to close the gap between girls and boys. I recently completed a school project that showed average male players earned much more than the top female footballers. We need to make

sure we all get the same opportunities."

The event is organised by former Stonebridge councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala and Connect Stars and supported by Wembley Stadium National Trust

Mr Van Kalwala said: "The Wembley Cup is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and recognise the

outstanding contributions made by women in Brent. It is also a great way to support

our young women to thrive and lead happy, healthy lives."