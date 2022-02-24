Church Lane, Kingsbury, where a 16-year-old girl was injured by a car which did not stop at the scene - Credit: Google

A 16-year-old girl has been injured in a hit and run accident in Brent.

Officers on patrol came across a road traffic collision just before 9.30pm last night - February 23 - in Church Lane, Kingsbury.

The girl was struck by a car, whose driver did not stop at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Police are now trying to identify the car involved.

London Ambulance Service paramedics attended the "fail to stop collision", and the girl was taken to hospital.

Her injuries have been assessed as "not life-changing" according to Scotland Yard.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage of it from dash cams or other devices, is asked to call 101, giving the reference 7446/23FEB.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.