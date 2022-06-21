Injured moped driver appeal after Dollis Hill collision

Gaural Patel was hit by a car on the A407 High Road on September 7 - Credit: Fieldfisher

A Getir moped driver who was left seriously injured after a collision in Dollis Hill is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Gaural Patel was hit by a car on the A407 High Road on September 7 last year and he needed specialist surgery after the incident.

His legal representatives have appealed for witnesses to come forward to help pursue a claim.

Gaural came to the UK two years ago to join his wife - who was studying for a master’s degree.

He was travelling along the westbound carriageway near Topps Tiles and Moloney's pub when a car allegedly attempted to overtake a 266 bus waiting at the bus stop.

His lawyers’ statement claimed: “The car drove onto the wrong side of the road before attempting to pull back in, meanwhile colliding with Mr Patel's moped, leaving him on the road with a serious leg injury.

“The bus driver manoeuvred the bus to protect Mr Patel from other cars and took off his shirt to try to stop Mr Patel's bleeding. Another passer-by phoned for an ambulance.”

Claire Glasgow, a serious injury lawyer from Fieldfisher, said that she was very keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision to be able to progress a claim on behalf of Gaural.

This is to ensure he receives urgently needed medical treatment, including extensive orthopaedic surgery.

“My concern is that Mr Patel has a deep infection in his leg bone that needs specialist care,” Claire said. “Because of his injuries, Mr Patel is unable to return to work.

"The bus driver was incredibly helpful at the scene and gave a detailed witness statement, but additional witnesses would really help Mr Patel," Claire added.

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “Police were called to High Road, NW10, shortly after 4pm on September 7, 2021 to reports of a collision involving a moped and a car. There were no arrests. No further action was taken.”

If you have information, contact police on 101 and cite reference QK/010001369/21.