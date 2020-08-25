Nine-metre mural celebrating George Michael soon to be unveiled in Kingsbury
PUBLISHED: 10:37 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 25 August 2020
Pop icon George Michael is to be immortalised in a nine-metre mural in Kingsbury.
British artist Dawn Mellor has been commissioned to create a nine-metre mural of the local hero for Brent Biennial, part of Brent London Borough of Culture 2020.
Wham! singer George Michael was a former pupil at Kingsbury High School, in Princes Avenue, who went on to have huge success as a solo artist before his sudden death on Christmas Day 2016.
The mural will be unveiled in September, alongside a programme of free activities and learning programmes taking place at the local schools Michael attended.
The artwork is part of Studio Voltaire Elsewhere, a series of offsite commissions taking place throughout London.
Mellor’s work, which is often commemorative and personal, draws on a long tradition of camp as a tool of resistance within queer culture. She also released her first novel in 2019, Sirens.
