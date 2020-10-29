Autistic artist and singer, 8, showcases art in two exhibitions

Genesis Brown at a music festival in 2019. Picture: Sandra Bee Archant

Paintings by an eight-year-old autistic artist and singer from Colindale will be showcased in two exhibitions this month.

Genesis Brown, 8, has two exhibitions showcasing his art. Picture: Sandra Bee Genesis Brown, 8, has two exhibitions showcasing his art. Picture: Sandra Bee

Genesis Brown’s SpongeBob paintings will be showcased in North Finchley until November 5 and in Hatch End until December 18.

The youngster was diagnosed with autism at two and a half years old and first expressed himself through piano, which he began playing when he was three.

Genesis started drawing at five years old, but during lockdown his mother Sandra Bee created a routine to provide structure and he started to draw every day.

His passion “exploded” and he has now more than 100 paintings of SpongeBob SquarePants in every medium from colouring pencil to acrylic paints.

He also wrote his own superhero movie about a character called Super Go who sings, beatboxes, plays the piano, does sign language and saves lives.

“Painting and singing and dancing with mummy is my favourite thing,” Genesis said.

“And SpongeBob is my favourite because he is silly and does funny dance moves and lives in a pineapple under the sea.”

Genesis also reenacts the scenes, voices and theme songs of his favourite shows, an ability Sandra is still in awe of, as her son was non-verbal until he was four.

He learned to speak from copying adverts and theme tunes, and is now studying for his first singing exam at Otakar Kraus Trust, which provides music therapy for those with additional needs.

Through music therapy, his mum discovered he has perfect pitch and a great ability to recall tunes.

Sandra said: “I’m in shock and lost for words. His frustrated screaming has been turned into music.”

Originally an actress best known for her role as Petronella Peters in Brothers and Sisters (1998), Sandra utilises her background in performance and singing to help Genesis express himself.

Sandra explained: “If you have an autistic child, you just need to find their sweet spot. It’s not about if they can read or write, find what makes them happy and do your best. All children are special.

“I believe in dreaming the impossible and then making it possible.”

The exhibition will be held at ArtsDepot at 5 Nether Street in North Finchley and Harrow Arts Centre at 171 Uxbridge Road, Hatch End.

Visit www.instagram.com/genesisbrownmusic/