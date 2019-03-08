Search

Gang man jailed for eight years after stabbing a victim in North Wembley 'unwilling' to prosecute him

PUBLISHED: 12:25 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 04 July 2019

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A gang member has been jailed for eight years after slashing a man's arm with a knife in North Wembley.

Amari Reid, 30, of no fixed abode, chased his victim across a road and ran past families in a car park before stabbing the man in the arm and fleeing.

Police were called to Hirst Crescent at 7.45pm on June 20 last year in a suspected gang-related attack by Reid.

The victim was rushed to hospital with a six centimetre wound that was deep enough to show bone and required surgery, but he was unwilling to provide an account to police or prosecute Reid for the attack, Scotland Yard said.

Within 12 hours officers from the Preston Safer Neighbourhood Team had identified Reid after reviewing CCTV footage of the area.

A bag police had noticed in the CCTV stills was found at Reid's address.

Reid subsequently eventually handed himself in to the police but still pleaded not guilty when it came to trial at Harrow Crown Court.

He was sentenced to eight years for GBH and a further nine months for possessing a pointed bladed article in a public place, to run concurrently.

Det Serg Scott Montaut, who led the investigation, said: "Despite victims being reluctant to pursue allegations this does not mean we will let violent individuals walk away.

"This sentence shows that if you are willing to commit such violent acts, we will go to whatever lengths we can to ensure you are bought to justice."

Insp Toby Walton of the North West Command Unit, said: "I am delighted that this dangerous individual is off the streets where he can no longer harm members of the Wembley community."

He extended his thanks to the local community "who came out in strength to denounce this offence which happened in a residential estate," and Preston Safer Neighbourhood Team, "whose diligent investigation led to their community being protected from further harm"."

