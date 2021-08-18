Published: 11:29 AM August 18, 2021

Another gambling shop has been approved in Brent despite concerns it could lead to more antisocial behaviour.

Brent Council’s licensing committee approved an application by Chongie Entertainment Ltd to operate an adult gaming centre known as Little Vegas, in Wembley’s High Road.

This was despite objections from several neighbouring businesses, who argued this would lead to more “disorder” on the high street and attract street drinkers.

Businessman David Roberts, representing three local traders, noted there are already a series of gambling shops in the area, including an adult gaming centre opposite the site in question.

He suggested approving this application would “exacerbate the problems” at a “busy point” in Wembley.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Roberts noted there had been accounts of people selling their belongings at a nearby pawnbrokers to fund gambling habits and argued introducing another venue would be “a risk to vulnerable people”.

There were no issues raised by the council’s licensing team, while officers from the Metropolitan Police withdrew their initial concerns after the applicant agreed to a series of increased safety measures.

These included constant monitoring of the floor by staff, a robust ‘challenge 25’ scheme to tackle underage gambling, and a clear effort to discourage street drinking nearby.

Patrick Whur, representing the applicant, said: “The operation of this company has been properly assessed and, working with the responsible authorities, has agreed to 23 conditions.

“Any suggestion of vulnerable people in the venue would be immediately challenged – it’s not in the interest of the business to have people inside who you are meant to be protecting.”

Councillors acknowledged there are “some issues” with antisocial behaviour in this area but suggested it is not linked to gambling premises.

In light of the conditions included, they voted to approve the application.

Just last month Brent Council approved a fourth adult gaming site in Willesden much to the fury of local neighbours.

Earlier this month residents spoke out against plans for a third slot machine ‘casino’ in Harlesden.

Cllr Mili Patel, who represents Harlesden, said there needs to be “more education” and “more regulation” around the gambling industry and argued it should be a matter of public health, in the same manner as tobacco, alcohol and sugar.



