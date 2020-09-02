Join Willesden woman’s charity walk and virtual fitness fundraiser

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:18 02 September 2020

Diane Shrouder-Johnson invites the community to a charity walk

A Willesden community worker is inviting the public to join her on a charity walk with a focus on wellbeing.

Diane Shrouder-Johnson is walking two circuits of Gladstone Park on September 12 as part of the Audition for Life fundraising day with its spotlight on diabetes, sickle cell, cancer and arthritis.

Throughout the day there is a fitness session on Zoom with a certified instructor and at 4pm a virtual meeting with a Diabetes UK representative and gym member on the panel to answer any questions.

Entry tickets for the entire day costs £5 with all proceeds going to Diabetes UK.

“Because of what’s happened with Covid, people can do their own event. I’m going to walk around Gladstone Park, I only started doing that during lockdown. Two circuits are equivalent to a 5k run but I’m not running but people can,” said Diane.

“People who pay £5 will get all the links to what’s going on and everyone will get a virtual medal!”

For more information go to auditionforlife.com or instagram @auditionforlife

