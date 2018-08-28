Search

Brent Council plans to set up a trust to ensure its legacy as London Borough of Culture for 2020

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 January 2019

Brent celebrate winning London Borough of Culture 2020

Brent celebrate winning London Borough of Culture 2020

Archant

Brent Council could set up a charitable trust to plug up a £1.5million funding gap in the borough’s 2020 London Borough of Culture programme.

The cabinet will discuss the details on January 14.

The mayor of London announced Brent as winner of the London Borough of Culture 2020 bid last year after the council promised the voices of young people would take centre stage.

Now a report suggests a trust should be established to “help generate funding and ensure a lasting legacy”.

It aims to enhance Brent as an “inspirational cultural destination” and place culture at the heart of the borough’s development going forward.

Increasing “community cohesion” and providing more opportunities for those living in Brent – particularly young people – are also highlighted as ambitions for the programme.

The Brent 2020 project has a total budget of £4.6m, but there is currently a funding gap of £1.5m – separate from the £1m the council has already pledged.

According to the report, this shortfall will be made up by funding generated by the charitable trust.

If fundraising is unsuccessful, the council has earmarked £1.5m from its own reserves to plug the gap.

Cllr Krupesh Hirani, lead member for public health, culture and leisure, said: “The London Borough of Culture is a fantastic opportunity for the borough and we are determined to make sure that it is a success and that it delivers for all residents and in particular young people.

“The trust will ensure that there is a legacy for culture and arts in the borough beyond 2020. Not only will it support the Year of Culture but it will also ensure that there is a body that is able to draw in investment to Brent after 2020.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, said it would “celebrate the huge diversity of Brent and of our great city to a massive international audience,” adding: “From the classroom, to the high roads and the arenas, we want to create moments of wonder, joy and celebration that will bring all our communities together like never before.”

The campaign was supported by author Zadie Smith, actor Riz Ahmed and footballer Raheem Sterling, all of whom have history in the borough.

