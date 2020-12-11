Charity aims to raise £10,000 for animal care packages

Published: 8:48 AM December 11, 2020

Animal charity Mayhew has set a target of raising £10,000 to deliver 100 emergency care packages for pets and their owners this winter

The charity is seeking donors to fund the packages which will include essential items such as warm coats, light up collars, flea and worming treatments, and toys.

Food will be provided, having been donated by Burns Pet Food.

Public support helps the charity fund phone and in-person assistance from animal welfare officers.

Zoe Edwards, Mayhew's head of animal welfare, said: "At Mayhew we all know how important the human animal bond is, now more than ever.

You may also want to watch:

"We desperately want to protect this bond and help pet owners who may be struggling in the current climate, and keep as many cats and dogs as healthy and happy as possible throughout the winter period.

"Your support could make the world of difference to a vulnerable person and their animal, and ensure they too can have a happy Christmas together this year."

READ MORE: ‘Frozen’ cat Elsa gives birth to Anna, Kristoff and Olaf

In April, supporters helped Mayhew raise over £10,000 towards its emergency coronavirus appeal. This enabled it to provide 150 care packages to owners struggling to cope with the first weeks of lockdown, and handle more than 1,000 calls.

The charity says it cannot accept gifts due to coronavirus restrictions, and is instead asking for financial support.

A donation of £5 could allow it to provide food to a feral cat colony in London, helping them to survive the winter months when food is scarce. £10 could enable it to microchip an elderly person’s cat whilst their owner is unable to leave the house and £15 could buy a coat for the dog of someone rough sleeping. £25 could contribute towards the cost of flea and worming treatment for a vulnerable dog or cat.

Established in 1886, Mayhew helps thousands of animals in need gain a better quality of life by delivering a range of community-based veterinary, social and education services in the UK and overseas. Its team of animal welfare officers works with vulnerable pet owners across society, including the elderly, disabled, homeless and those facing a personal crisis, whether housing or health related.

Visit https://themayhew.org/wintercarepackage/ ‎to support the charity.

