'It Takes a Village' education project wins Brent Council funding

Published: 11:46 AM December 17, 2020

A project aimed at improving education for Black Caribbean boys was among those selected in the latest round of Brent Council’s community funding.

The scheme – It Takes a Village – run by Ultra Education, which is based in The Granville Centre, in Carlton Vale, seeks to address “the root cause of [educational] underachievement” among boys of this heritage.

It was awarded just over £227,000 and will work with schools, families, and communities to improve Black Caribbean boys’ skills and give them a greater voice to “increase life chances and close the gaps in educational attainment”.

Brent Council’s cabinet noted this project is a particularly appropriate recipient of Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy (NCIL) funding as it matches up with the council’s own goals on this issue.

Cllr Mili Patel, who is responsible for children’s safeguarding, early help and social care at Brent Council, said: “If you look at the projects approved, they speak to the reports we’ve had.

“It’s really good to see we are working towards our borough plan and some of the pressures we’ve had.”

Three other programmes were also chosen to receive more than £100,000 in funding.

The Asian Women’s Resource Centre was granted almost £198,000 to revitalise its building in Harlesden so it is “inclusive, accessible, welcoming, safe and comfortable for women, girls and children to access a range of holistic support services”.

A digital project run by Mobs Ventures Ltd received the same amount of funding, which will be used to engage young people in new skills and employment in Brent.

And a recovery programme for Black and minority ethnic groups – delivered by EACH Counselling and Support – was given around £147,000.

Its application noted it would help members of these communities deal with the effects of mental health issues, domestic abuse and substance misuse through “culturally sensitive education, training, employment and counselling support”.