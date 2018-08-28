Funding available for individuals and groups wishing to take part in the Brent Borough of Culture 2020

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:24 24 January 2019

Cllr Muhammed Butt, council leader, Dawn Butler MP, and Brent's former mayor Cllr Bhagwanji Chohan last year backing Brent to win London Borough of Culture 2020

Archant

Dawn Butler MP is urging individuals and groups to apply for cash to lead their own cultural activities in Brent next year.

The Brent Central MP is backing the 2020 Culture Fund, a grant scheme of £500,000 specifically for activities associated with Brent as London Borough of Culture.

She said: “In Brent, our diversity is our strength and it is important that Brent 2020 showcases the vast talent and diversity of our great borough.

“So I encourage people and organisations from all backgrounds and all parts of Brent to apply. I want everyone no matter their class or income bracket, no matter the size of their organisation or charity, to get in involved.

“I am looking forward to the great programme of events that I know Brent will provide.”

The first round opened on Jan 17 and closes on March 18.

Go to brent.grantapps.net/2020CultureFund/.

Round 2 opens on June 13 and Round 3 on Jan 16 2020

