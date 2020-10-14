Funding available for small organisations in Brent wishing to improve their communities

Local groups in Brent can apply for funding to help community projects.

People’s Health Trust has launched Active Communities using cash raised by Health National Lottery London West, to invest in areas experiencing the most disadvantage.

Not-for-profit groups with an income of less than £350,000 a year can apply for cash between £5,000 and £40,000 for projects lasting up to two years.

John Hume, chief executive, People’s Health Trust, said: “We’re looking to support ideas designed and run by local people which help create even stronger links and ties within communities. Whether it’s a women’s volunteering group run by and for Bengali women; a computer skills support group run for and by older people; support for local people to become community organisers; or young people living with mental ill-health wishing to address access to work issues or discrimination, we’re interested to hear about it.

“Applying couldn’t be easier - it’s about local people telling us what would make their local community an even better place to grow, live, work and age.”

Application closes 1pm on October 21. Visit peopleshealthtrust.org.uk.