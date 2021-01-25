Pictures: Snow arrives covering Gladstone Park and Neasden Temple
- Credit: BAPS org
Families enjoyed their daily exercise in Gladstone Park as snow came to Brent, while Neasden Temple basked under the white blanket.
Snow finally arrived in London on Sunday (January 24) coming as a blizzard and quickly settling.
People braved the icy conditions as arctic air caused temperatures to drop and snow to fall.
Cricklewood local Richard Rowland captured families and individuals making the most of the weather in Gladstone Park walking, jogging, sledging, with youngsters having snowball fights and adults making snowmen.
Meanwhile all was tranquil around the Hindu temple in Pramukh Swami Road.
.
You may also want to watch:
Ian Peter snapped a sculpture in Gladstone Park, saying on Facebook: "Our beautiful park looks even more magical and majestic in the snow And doesn’t the lady in the pond look like she’s got soap suds in her hair from washing it?!"
Most Read
- 1 'No light at the end of the tunnel' says Northwick Park surgeon on operation backlogs
- 2 Brent investigating implications of traffic measures court ruling
- 3 Neasden man charged with murder and knife attacks
- 4 Mass vaccination centre opens in Wembley Park
- 5 Appeal after woman hit on the head and sexually assaulted in Sudbury
- 6 Brent residents face £100 council tax hike for Band D property
- 7 Wembley drug dealer jailed for biting, scratching and pushing police
- 8 Wembley grandmother who survived Covid thanks live-in carer
- 9 Fundraiser launched after beloved mum found collapsed in Barham Park dies
- 10 Buyers claim luxury flats are 'nightmare' construction site