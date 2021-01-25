News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Pictures: Snow arrives covering Gladstone Park and Neasden Temple

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 2:05 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 2:12 PM January 25, 2021
Neasden Temple

Neasden Temple - Credit: BAPS org

Families enjoyed their daily exercise in Gladstone Park as snow came to Brent, while Neasden Temple basked under the white blanket.

Snow finally arrived in London on Sunday (January 24) coming as a blizzard and quickly settling.

A tree in Gladstone park

A tree in Gladstone Park looking 'magical' under the snow - Credit: Natasha Back

People braved the icy conditions as arctic air caused temperatures to drop and snow to fall.

Cricklewood local Richard Rowland captured families and individuals making the most of the weather in Gladstone Park walking, jogging, sledging, with youngsters having snowball fights and adults making snowmen.

Meanwhile all was tranquil around the Hindu temple in Pramukh Swami Road.

.

Neasden Temple

Neasden Temple as snow came to Brent - Credit: BAPS org

Gladstone Park

Gladstone Park - Credit: Ian Peter

You may also want to watch:

Ian Peter snapped a sculpture in Gladstone Park, saying on Facebook: "Our beautiful park looks even more magical and majestic in the snow  And doesn’t the lady in the pond look like she’s got soap suds in her hair from washing it?!"

Most Read

  1. 1 'No light at the end of the tunnel' says Northwick Park surgeon on operation backlogs
  2. 2 Brent investigating implications of traffic measures court ruling
  3. 3 Neasden man charged with murder and knife attacks
  1. 4 Mass vaccination centre opens in Wembley Park
  2. 5 Appeal after woman hit on the head and sexually assaulted in Sudbury
  3. 6 Brent residents face £100 council tax hike for Band D property
  4. 7 Wembley drug dealer jailed for biting, scratching and pushing police
  5. 8 Wembley grandmother who survived Covid thanks live-in carer
  6. 9 Fundraiser launched after beloved mum found collapsed in Barham Park dies
  7. 10 Buyers claim luxury flats are 'nightmare' construction site
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Knife Crime

Third stabbing in Neasden as murder investigation under way

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Man arrested in connection with Neasden murder and two stabbings

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Pensioner dies after crashing into a wall in Kenton

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Woman killed after collision with alleged drunk driver in Kenton

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus