Thousands of Brent residents to face fuel poverty this winter

Published: 4:56 PM October 4, 2021

Thousands of families living in fuel poverty in Brent and Kilburn will be forced to make tough decisions on whether to heat their home or eat this winter.

Energy bills are due to increase by at least £139 to a record high under Ofgem’s latest price cap, making this winter particularly tough.

Last week furlough ended for 14,000 workers in Brent.

This paper is launching a #therewithyouthiswinter campaign focusing on the financial hardship of the most vulnerable in the borough.

This week we are looking at Winter Fuel Payments which were introduced in 1997 to tackle fuel poverty among pensioners.

Households with someone receiving a state pension are automatically entitled to a tax-free sum of between £100 and £300 each year towards the heating bill.

Latest Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures for 2019/2020 revealed the number of people receiving payments in Brent has fallen by 9pc in a decade from 39,800 in the winter of 2009/10 to 36,160 in 2019/20.

The DWP has put the fall over the last decade down to controversial changes to the state pension age.

Last winter 36,160 pensioners in Brent accessed payments.

A total of 10,330 people received £100, 2,010 residents received £150.

A further 16,630 people received £200 and 7,190 received £300.

Successive governments have raised the state pension age for women in line with men.

Hiking up the age of entitlement for women meant fewer of them could claim winter fuel payments.

The DWP says this drop more than offset the increase in the overall number of pensioners in recent years.

A DWP spokesman said: "The Government makes more than 11.5 million winter fuel payments totalling £2 billion a year to help people pay their heating bills. Nearly all are automatic without the need to claim.

"As the state pension age for women has increased since April 2010 it follows that the annual numbers eligible for payments will fall slightly."

Key factors that can contribute to fuel poverty are the energy efficiency of the property, the cost of that energy to heat a home and the household income.

Brent Council is offering emergency grants and interest-free loans through its Residents' Support Fund to cover bills or debts."

People can also contact the Citizen's Advice Bureau in Willesden High Road.

Those with no one to talk to can call the Samaritans on 116 123.



