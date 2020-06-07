Search

Two women found dead in Fryent Country Park

PUBLISHED: 20:48 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:48 07 June 2020

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police enquiries are under way into the circumstances around the death of two women whose bodies were found in Fryent Country Park.

Police were called to Slough Lane in Wembley at just after 1pm on Sunday (June 7) to a report of two women who had been found unresponsive.

Officers attended and two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met Police said next of kin have been informed and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue.

The Met says homicide detectives “have been informed”.

There have be no arrests.

