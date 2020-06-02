Children in the Philippines receive special Roe Green centenary T-shirts

Children in the Philippines wearing Roe Green centenary T-shirt. Picture: RGVRA Archant

Children in the Philippines have put Roe Green on the map by wearing centenary T-shirts sent by Kingsbury villagers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Roe Green centenary T-shirts have been donated to a community in the Philippines. Picture: RGVRA The Roe Green centenary T-shirts have been donated to a community in the Philippines. Picture: RGVRA

Roe Green Village celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018 with a series of events including its annual garden fete.

A special logo to mark the historic occasion was designed by local historian, Peter Cormack MBE and T-shirts were ordered with this special design.

The T-shirts have been given to children from the neighbourhood of Tacloban City, in Leyte, which is about an hour away from the volcano eruption in the city of Tagaytay, south of Manila.

The area has one of the country’s most active volcanos and in January, erupted again forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Debbie Nyman, chair of Roe Green Village Residents’ Association said: “We had over-ordered and as we have no storage facilities, we had to look for a place to deposit the excess shirts.

“Some of the larger T-shirts went to homeless people through Teen Challenge, London via a bus outreach. However, we did have a number of children sizes and were not finding it easy to donate them.”

You may also want to watch:

It wasn’t long before friends of Roe Green Village, Lennox and Easter Finlayter, suggested sending them to the Philippines where the level of poverty is very high and the donation would “bring a great benefit to people to receive them”.

Debbie added: “The Finlayters were more than happy to pay the cost of packing and sending the T-shirts to their family to distribute them once they arrived.

The T-shirts arrived just a few weeks ago and some have already been distributed to school children in the area and beyond.”

Built in 1918 to house the workers of the nearby De Havilland aircraft factory, the historical homes’ were designed by architect Sir Frank Baines following the principles of the garden-city movement.

The celebrations in 2018 included an original Tiger Moth aeroplane fly past.

The De Havilland DH82 was designed and built at the nearby Stag Lane aerodrome in Edgware and soared above the crowd.

“It’s good to know that Roe Green Village centenary has produced an extra benefit to people in the Philippines and they were very happy to wear the logo,” Debbie added.