Warning after fridge-freezer causes blaze in Cricklewood flat

Published: 10:42 AM February 24, 2021

People are being urged to check kitchen appliances after a fridge-freezer caught fire in a Cricklewood flat.

Around 10 firefighters from stations in Willesden and West Hampstead were called to a blaze in Ivy Road at 1.40am on Monday, February 22.

Seven residents left the building before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived, it said.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led a further four people to safety.

Two residents were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters led four people to safety from a flat fire in #Brent, believed to be caused by a fault in a fridge-freezer. Two people were taken to hospital https://t.co/DYu9wl7TA2 pic.twitter.com/kcLi2Hv6VR — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 23, 2021

Part of a kitchen on the ground floor of the mid-terraced house, which had been converted into flats, was damaged by flames.

The fire was discovered by one of the residents after they heard a loud bang in the kitchen.

They alerted the other residents before trying to extinguish the fire.

LFB investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by a fault in a fridge-freezer.

An LFB spokesperson said: “Nearly one fire a day in London involves white goods and our advice is to always make sure you’re aware of white goods safety and to check your appliances.

“If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it.

"If you think there’s a problem, always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.

“You should also always keep your white goods in a safe place out of the way, as if a fire does break out, you will need clear escape routes.

"This is also a reminder to never try to tackle a fire yourself. Leave it to the professionals and call 999 as soon as you become aware of a fire in your home."

The fire was under control by 2.05am.