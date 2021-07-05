Published: 11:57 AM July 5, 2021

LNWH Charity gifts nurses and medics a free cup of tea to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS - Credit: LNWH Charity

Nurses and medic staff in Brent have been gifted a free cup of tea as the NHS celebrates its 73rd anniversary.

The LNWH (London North West Healthcare) Charity is treating staff on July 5 as a part of ‘The Big Tea’, an NHS Charities Together campaign.

"We are asking our staff to take five, have a cup of tea, relax and unwind," said an LNWH spokesperson.

More than 8,500 cups of tea will be distributed to staff at Northwick Park Hospital, Central Middlesex Hospital, Ealing Hospital and other community health centres across Brent, Ealing and Harrow.

"As we combat the after effects of the pandemic, many of our staff are battling mental health conditions and are finding it tough to take time for themselves even now," they added.

"With this celebration, we’re hoping to thank the NHS for their continued service, spark a conversation around mental health and hope they can take some time off their day to have a brew and look after themselves.

"We’re hoping to contribute to the national outpouring of support and gratitude towards our NHS."

Wembley Stadium Arch in London lit up in blue on Saturday evening to thank NHS staff for their role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the health service's 73rd birthday - Credit: PA

Wembley Stadium's arch was lit up in blue on Saturday evening (July 3) to thank NHS staff for their role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the health service.