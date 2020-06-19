Quiz Harlesden and Stonebridge police live on Zoom with the BK Times

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:06 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 19 June 2020

Sgt Marcus Hanvey, of Harlesden and Stonebridge Safer Neighbourhood Team. Picture: Met police

Sgt Marcus Hanvey, of Harlesden and Stonebridge Safer Neighbourhood Team. Picture: Met police

Archant

Crime in Harlesden and Stonebridge and what is being done about it is the subject of a free zoom Q&A with officers.

PCs Sonay Houssein and Amy Bamberger of Harlesden SNT will be participating in Q&A. Picture: Met policePCs Sonay Houssein and Amy Bamberger of Harlesden SNT will be participating in Q&A. Picture: Met police

Sgt Marcus Hanvey and fellow safer neighbourhood officers will answer readers’ questions in a live Zoom call chaired by BK Times reporter Nathalie Raffray.

The meeting will take place on Friday, June 26 from 6pm to 7pm.

Audience members will be able to raise their hands during the hour-long session, with those selected taken off mute to put a question to the officers.

Sgt Hanvey said:”I want to ensure the community are aware of the proactive work we are doing and also listen to their concerns.”

Ms Raffray said: “Local police play a central role in combatting crime but need community support. I’m delighted that Sgt Hanvey has agreed to join us to answer readers’ questions.”

Book from the Eventbrite page here from 3pm today, June 19.

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Coronavirus: Church End second highest for deaths in UK and Alperton highest death rate

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Brent ‘worst affected of all’ in UK for coronavirus deaths

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

