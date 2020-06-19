Quiz Harlesden and Stonebridge police live on Zoom with the BK Times

Sgt Marcus Hanvey, of Harlesden and Stonebridge Safer Neighbourhood Team. Picture: Met police Archant

Crime in Harlesden and Stonebridge and what is being done about it is the subject of a free zoom Q&A with officers.

PCs Sonay Houssein and Amy Bamberger of Harlesden SNT will be participating in Q&A. Picture: Met police PCs Sonay Houssein and Amy Bamberger of Harlesden SNT will be participating in Q&A. Picture: Met police

Sgt Marcus Hanvey and fellow safer neighbourhood officers will answer readers’ questions in a live Zoom call chaired by BK Times reporter Nathalie Raffray.

The meeting will take place on Friday, June 26 from 6pm to 7pm.

Audience members will be able to raise their hands during the hour-long session, with those selected taken off mute to put a question to the officers.

#WATCH | Sergeant Marcus Hanvey talks about how officers are working in close partnership with @Brent_Council to help tackle violent crime in the area. pic.twitter.com/HAzWHhzRUU — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 11, 2020

Sgt Hanvey said:”I want to ensure the community are aware of the proactive work we are doing and also listen to their concerns.”

Ms Raffray said: “Local police play a central role in combatting crime but need community support. I’m delighted that Sgt Hanvey has agreed to join us to answer readers’ questions.”

Book from the Eventbrite page here from 3pm today, June 19.