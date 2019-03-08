Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Free 'plogging' morning in Wembley Park with reward for participants

PUBLISHED: 09:41 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 05 July 2019

Fitness instructor Rey Smart is holding a plogging event

Fitness instructor Rey Smart is holding a plogging event

Archant

A Wembley fitness instructor is organising a free "plogging" event to help care for the environment with a special reward for participants.

Rey Smart wants to get the community together on Sunday to have a day picking up litter while jogging - a Scandinavian concept.

You may also want to watch:

The group will set off from Asics in London Designer Outlet in Wembley Park at 10am and head to Fryent County Park to collect litter. Attendees will receive goody bags from Aftershokz, manufacturers of bone conduction headphones, for whom Rey is a brand ambassador.

Rey was invited to a plogging event in 2018 and organised an event in Wembley Park a month later, with litter picking sticks loaned by Brent Council.

"We had a great time and turned it into a game to see who could find rubbish the most rubbish," he said. "You don't need to be a runner - we spent a lot of the time jogging and walking."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Mind in Hackney launches vital new mental health service for LGBTQ+ community: Rainbow Mind

Phil Glanville and project directors speak at Rainbow Mind launch in Homerton

Shepherds Bush captain wants to take confident mentality into game against Twickenham

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Queen’s Park fencer Bird bids for World University Games glory

Queen's Park fencer Harry Bird (left) is competing at the World University Games

Neasden Festival and Mapesbury’s Wild Day - two free family events this weekend in Brent

Romanian dancers at the Neasden Summer Festival in 2017

Free ‘plogging’ morning in Wembley Park with reward for participants

Fitness instructor Rey Smart is holding a plogging event
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists