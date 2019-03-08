Free 'plogging' morning in Wembley Park with reward for participants

Fitness instructor Rey Smart is holding a plogging event Archant

A Wembley fitness instructor is organising a free "plogging" event to help care for the environment with a special reward for participants.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rey Smart wants to get the community together on Sunday to have a day picking up litter while jogging - a Scandinavian concept.

You may also want to watch:

The group will set off from Asics in London Designer Outlet in Wembley Park at 10am and head to Fryent County Park to collect litter. Attendees will receive goody bags from Aftershokz, manufacturers of bone conduction headphones, for whom Rey is a brand ambassador.

Rey was invited to a plogging event in 2018 and organised an event in Wembley Park a month later, with litter picking sticks loaned by Brent Council.

"We had a great time and turned it into a game to see who could find rubbish the most rubbish," he said. "You don't need to be a runner - we spent a lot of the time jogging and walking."