Free summer 'Night-time University' in Stonebridge for young people
PUBLISHED: 17:16 12 August 2019
Archant
Young people have access to a free "Night-time University" in Stonebridge following a successful pilot last year.
Educational, creative, cultural and sporting activities are being offered to 16 to 24-year-olds between 6pm and 10pm during the week at the Stonebridge Hillside Hub and Stonebridge Pavilion.
The youth-led drop-in programme creates a space for young people to make new friends and participate in teamwork activities such as football or singing.
It is provided by housing association The Hyde Group and charities Hornstars and the Jason Roberts Foundation.
One participant said: "I love coming in the evenings because we don't have anything else to do."
Sarah Willis, a programme manager at Hyde said: "At a time where traditional youth services are closed, the Night-time University offers a safe place for Brent's young people to meet and have fun, while developing their skills and future prospects.
"One of the biggest impacts of last year's programme was a reduction in anti-social behaviour incidents during the summer holidays, as a more positive alternative was available."