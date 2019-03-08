Laura Matthews & The Flakes host free music event in Kensal Green's tennis club

Laura Matthews & The Flakes Archant

Those mourning the loss of a music venue in Willesden Green are invited to join a harmonious evening in Kensal Green.

Lightening the Night is taking place at the Elmwood Tennis Club in Holland Road on Friday.

The free event features live music from rock indie band Whalls followed by a set from Laura Matthews & the Flakes.

As reported in the paper last week the Delipod Hub inside the Library at Willesden Green was forced to shut last month amid financial difficulties.

Laura said: "With music venues like the Willesden Delipod closing down all around us, more reason to get on down to The Elmwood.

"Alice will be flipping her burgers and hot dogs, veggie too, and the cheap bar is still cheap!

"Please put money in the hat."

The doors and bar opens at 7.30pm with the music beginning at around 8pm.

Children are welcome and donations are gratefully accepted.