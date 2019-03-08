Search

Free online counselling service for young people in Brent

PUBLISHED: 15:45 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 12 July 2019

Free counselling service launched for young people in Brent

©auremar - stock.adobe.com

An online, free counselling service for children and young people suffering mental health difficulties has launched in Brent.

Kooth, an anonymous online mental health support service from XenZone, has been commissioned by Brent Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)

All 11-25 year olds battling issues from eating disorders and exam stress to suicide ideation and knife crime now have access to online counselling and emotional wellbeing support, with no waiting lists or thresholds for receiving help.

Kooth provides them with easy access to peer-to-peer support, moderated forums, goal setting and counsellor messaging from any connected device, 365 days a year.

Young people can also drop-in or book a one-to-one online 'chat' session with a trained counsellor between 12pm and 10pm on weekdays, and from 6pm and 10pm at weekends.

Brent CCG aims to give young people greater access to mental health support, focussing on helping 19-25 year olds who are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

Kooth will work closely with other mental health organisations and specialist CAMHS services in the local area.

Dionne Greenaway, children, young people and maternity commissioner at Brent CCG said: "The CCG is committed to improving access to services for all our children and young people in Brent with a particular focus on their mental health and emotional wellbeing. This is a pivotal part of transforming services and in line with the vision of the NHS Long Term Plan".

Elaine Bousfield, XenZone founder, said: "Mental health support should always be easily available whenever a person needs help, and allowing young people access to online support whenever they need help will prevent problems from escalating further. We look forward to supporting young people in Brent with their mental health, and encourage all young people to seek early help on Kooth."

Go to www.kooth.com/

