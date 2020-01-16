Free spiritual meditation session in Willesden to make a 'homecoming start' to 2020

Sister Jayanti, european director of Brahmis Kumaris based in Willesden. Archant

Those who have had a bumpy start to the 2020s are invited to a free spiritual meditation session in Willesden.

Return to the Source with Sister Jayanti, is taking place at the Brahma Kumaris (BK) headquarters Global Corporation House, in Pound Lane, from 6pm to 8pm on January 19.

The evening is billed as one of "spiritual exploration and homecoming to start 2020" and will involve meditation demonstrations and deep silence.

Sister Jayanti, European director of BK, said: "In such a world of uncertainty, we all have a longing deep inside for a sense of inner peace and security; a feeling to return to simplicity and trust in a complex and confusing world.

"We wish this not only for ourselves but for all who live on this planet."

BK teaches raja yoga meditation as a way of experiencing peace of mind and a positive approach to life.

Visit the website globalcooperationhouse.org for more information and to book a free place.