RantsnBants and The Investigator on the bill at Moving on Up event for young black men

Andrew Muhammad @Investigator555 and RantnBants are speaking at Brent's Moving on Up event for young black men. Picture: Brent Council Archant

Young black males are invited to a free debate and workshop event in Wembley Park to help them connect to jobs and training opportunities.

Social commentator Rants 'n' Bants and cultural consultant Andrew 'The Investigator' Muhammed, will speak at the 'Moving on Up' event in the Brent Civic Centre on March 20 from 11am until 2pm.

They will encourage attendees to 'reach for their dreams'.

The first 50 young people aged between 16 and 25 to arrive will receive a £20 voucher for London Designer Outlet and lunch will also be provided.

The event will include discussions and workshops touching on topics including the negative stereotypes of young black men which create obstacles preventing them from competing fairly for good jobs and the importance of role models and mentors in helping young people succeed.

Improving the employment opportunities for young black men in finance, technology, digital and construction industries and setting out how local employers and the council can help them succeed will also be discussed.

The event is organised by Brent Council to help black boys reach their full potential at school and beyond.

Research shows boys of Black Caribbean heritage historically underperform at school compared to their peers, and fare less well than other groups in the labour market - but that gap is closing.

As reported in this paper, in 2017/18 black pupils made up 56 per cent of all those excluded temporarily, in cases where ethnicity was recorded.

And for permanent exclusions, black pupils made up 42pc of the total number. That's despite black children making up only 10pc of all pupils in the borough.

Cllr Amer Agha, Brent's lead member for schools, employment and skills, said: 'We have done a great deal to address this issue and we are now seeing some positive results and so we are delighted to be supporting this important annual event once again.

'We're hoping that many young people between the ages of 16 and 25 years-old take up the opportunity to access some great careers advice, plus training and job opportunities.

'This year we're lucky enough to have once again attracted some great inspirational speakers who do a great job in connecting to the audience.

'Brent Council is committed to making sure that everybody in Brent has access to better jobs and training.'

For a free ticket visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/moving-on-up-tickets-90937124387

