Search

Advanced search

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Free multi-cultural Health & Beauty expo in Wembley to celebrate unity diversity

PUBLISHED: 07:15 07 February 2020

Ten mayors across London are coming to the free Beauty & Health expo in Wembley. Picture: Paul Harrison

Ten mayors across London are coming to the free Beauty & Health expo in Wembley. Picture: Paul Harrison

Archant

Ten mayors will be joining the public at a free multi-cultural beauty day in Wembley to celebrate Brent as borough of culture.

Tropical Sun (Paul Harrison left of Brent mayor) is sponsoring the free Beauty & Health expo in Wembley. Picture: Paul HarrisonTropical Sun (Paul Harrison left of Brent mayor) is sponsoring the free Beauty & Health expo in Wembley. Picture: Paul Harrison

The Health & Beauty Expo is taking place this Sunday from 11am to 7pm at the Brent Indian Association in Ealing Road.

Paul Harrison, brand ambassador for Tropical Sun, sponsors of the event, said he wants to "celebrate diversity" and has invited mayors from across London including Waltham Forest, Enfield and Hackney.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent Council leader is the event's MC where high jumper Stanley Osuide is expected to attend.

"We're having the event at the Brent Indian Association because of its 52-year history. Brent is borough of culture and we want to show unity and celebrate diversity,

You may also want to watch:

We need to bring people together," said Mr Harrison.

Visitors will enjoy Reiki demonstrations, laughing yoga, bollywood dancing as well as stalls offering manicures, health and wellbeing support and fashion.

International dishes including Indian, Caribbean, African and British food will be served.

"We will show young people that the black, Caribbean, Asian and European communities can all come together to celebrate their culture and ethnicity and be proud of what they represent.

"There will be speeches and testimonials, we will challenge other boroughs that they have to do this," he added.

"It's continuing to grow, there will probably be more mayors than people there," he joked.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Free multi-cultural Health & Beauty expo in Wembley to celebrate unity diversity

Ten mayors across London are coming to the free Beauty & Health expo in Wembley. Picture: Paul Harrison

St Panteleimon too hot for Hillingdon Borough

Action from St Panteleimon's clash with Hillingdon Borough

England netball stars inspire Brent youngsters in FunFit Families project

England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin took part in a FunFit Families event hosted by the Young Brent Foundation

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

‘There’s still lots to play for’ - Warburton pledges faith in youngsters ahead of Huddersfield clash

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (centre) in action during the FA Cup fourth round match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA
Drive 24