Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Free multi-cultural Health & Beauty expo in Wembley to celebrate unity diversity

Ten mayors across London are coming to the free Beauty & Health expo in Wembley. Picture: Paul Harrison Archant

Ten mayors will be joining the public at a free multi-cultural beauty day in Wembley to celebrate Brent as borough of culture.

Tropical Sun (Paul Harrison left of Brent mayor) is sponsoring the free Beauty & Health expo in Wembley. Picture: Paul Harrison Tropical Sun (Paul Harrison left of Brent mayor) is sponsoring the free Beauty & Health expo in Wembley. Picture: Paul Harrison

The Health & Beauty Expo is taking place this Sunday from 11am to 7pm at the Brent Indian Association in Ealing Road.

Paul Harrison, brand ambassador for Tropical Sun, sponsors of the event, said he wants to "celebrate diversity" and has invited mayors from across London including Waltham Forest, Enfield and Hackney.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent Council leader is the event's MC where high jumper Stanley Osuide is expected to attend.

"We're having the event at the Brent Indian Association because of its 52-year history. Brent is borough of culture and we want to show unity and celebrate diversity,

We need to bring people together," said Mr Harrison.

Visitors will enjoy Reiki demonstrations, laughing yoga, bollywood dancing as well as stalls offering manicures, health and wellbeing support and fashion.

International dishes including Indian, Caribbean, African and British food will be served.

"We will show young people that the black, Caribbean, Asian and European communities can all come together to celebrate their culture and ethnicity and be proud of what they represent.

"There will be speeches and testimonials, we will challenge other boroughs that they have to do this," he added.

"It's continuing to grow, there will probably be more mayors than people there," he joked.