Published: 10:58 AM June 3, 2021

A McDonald’s franchisee in Wembley is providing 120 hours of free football sessions for local children this month.

Fun Football sessions are taking place at Goals Wembley at the Alperton Playing Fields in Alperton Lane, for children between the ages of five and 11.

Kids can join in on June 5, 12, 19, and 26 between 9am and 10am.

McDonald's and its franchisees are working with four Football Associations in the UK to get children active following a year of lockdown restrictions.

Whether they are first-timers or keen to get back to developing their skills, every child can turn up, learn from top FA coaches and have fun.

McDonald’s Wembley franchisee, Dan Owen, said it was "an honour" to be involved in the scheme adding: “After some great sessions earlier on this year it is fantastic that we can once again help get children back playing football together after such uncertain times."

Sign up at www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball where McDonald’s also has a suite of football skills, tricks and drills for children to download and try at home.



