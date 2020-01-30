Free weekly football sessions for 9 to 13 year-olds kicking off in Wembley

Free weekly football sessions for young people are kicking off this weekend in Wembley.

Queens Park Rangers (QPR) Football Club is running the session every Saturday from 12pm to 2pm at Ark Elvin Academy, Cecil Avenue.

The project coincides with the start of Childrens' Mental Health week and is open to boys and girls aged nine to 13 living in Brent.

Organised by former Stonebridge councillor, Zaffar Van Kalwala and Connect Stars, the sessions are supported by London Blues.

Kids of all abilities will get a chance to develop new skills with QPR coaches, get active and make new friends.

Mr Van Kalwala said: "As someone who grew-up playing football in Brent, this is a great opportunity for Brent children to get involved to improve both their physical and mental health.

"It's also a fantastic way for children to build their confidence and equip young people with new skills and knowledge to build themselves a better future."