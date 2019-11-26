Free photographic exhibition to showcase SSE Wembley Arena's iconic music performers past and present

Singer David Bowie performing on stage as the Thin White Duke on his Station To Station World Tour at the Wembley Empire Pool in May 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images 2011 Getty Images

A free photographic exhibition showcasing iconic stars such as David Bowie and The Beatles is launching in Wembley Park.

Alison Goldfrapp performing at Wembley Arena in April 2004. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images Alison Goldfrapp performing at Wembley Arena in April 2004. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Heroes - The Exhibition opens tomorrow (Thurs) at the Getty Images Gallery in Olympic Way.

More than 100 photographs of artists who have graced the stage of Wembley's SSE Arena have been selected by the gallery's curatorial team.

Personal stories and anecdotes accompany images of iconic stars including the first headline rock show by T-Rex and the band holding the record for the most rock performances, Status Quo. Alice Cooper has so far performed in every decade since the 1960s and Whitney Houston graces the walls as having performed the most. Pop superstar Prince played 35 concerts at the venue and the exhibition also includes recent performances by chart toppers Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Rhianna.

Opening times are Monday to Sunday, 10am to 7pm. All images are for sale ranging in price from £70 to £648.