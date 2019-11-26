Search

Free photographic exhibition to showcase SSE Wembley Arena's iconic music performers past and present

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 November 2019

Singer David Bowie performing on stage as the Thin White Duke on his Station To Station World Tour at the Wembley Empire Pool in May 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Singer David Bowie performing on stage as the Thin White Duke on his Station To Station World Tour at the Wembley Empire Pool in May 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

2011 Getty Images

A free photographic exhibition showcasing iconic stars such as David Bowie and The Beatles is launching in Wembley Park.

Alison Goldfrapp performing at Wembley Arena in April 2004. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty ImagesAlison Goldfrapp performing at Wembley Arena in April 2004. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Heroes - The Exhibition opens tomorrow (Thurs) at the Getty Images Gallery in Olympic Way.

More than 100 photographs of artists who have graced the stage of Wembley's SSE Arena have been selected by the gallery's curatorial team.

Personal stories and anecdotes accompany images of iconic stars including the first headline rock show by T-Rex and the band holding the record for the most rock performances, Status Quo. Alice Cooper has so far performed in every decade since the 1960s and Whitney Houston graces the walls as having performed the most. Pop superstar Prince played 35 concerts at the venue and the exhibition also includes recent performances by chart toppers Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Rhianna.

Singer David Bowie performing on stage as the Thin White Duke on his Station To Station World Tour at the Wembley Empire Pool in May 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty ImagesSinger David Bowie performing on stage as the Thin White Duke on his Station To Station World Tour at the Wembley Empire Pool in May 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Opening times are Monday to Sunday, 10am to 7pm. All images are for sale ranging in price from £70 to £648.

Man's dead body found in communal area in St Raphael's Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

'I left there very angry' - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Warburton provides fitness update on QPR duo

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019

Dollis Hill couple and high ranking Met officer sentenced for possessing child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Gordon wins big at professional karate competition in Poland

Leon Gordon (right) at the WUKF professional karate event in Poland. Picture: Leon Gordon

Ferdinand to be honoured with Outstanding Contribution accolade at London Football Awards

Les Ferdinand arriving at the London Football Awards in 2018 (pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images).

Last call for comments on Brent's Local Plan which sees green space under threat of development

The South Kilburn green space behind protesters wishing to save the Granville and Carlton Centres is also under threat. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Free photographic exhibition to showcase SSE Wembley Arena's iconic music performers past and present

Singer David Bowie performing on stage as the Thin White Duke on his Station To Station World Tour at the Wembley Empire Pool in May 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Reporter is only one of four people to attempt foodbank challenge set by Stonebridge charity

Nathalie Raffray with non-perishable food ahead of her week-long foodbank challenge for Sufra. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel
