Free event for black writers with publishing dream taking place in Stonebridge

Brent poet Gabrielle Hibbert launching her book Open Book Open Soul with Daniella Blechner, of Concious Dreams Publishing Archant

Writers with dreams of being published are invited to a free event in Stonebridge.

Authors who have been published by Conscious Dreams. Picture: Daniella Blechner Authors who have been published by Conscious Dreams. Picture: Daniella Blechner

Black Authors on the Rise is taking place on October 19 at Brent Community Hub, in Hillside, from 11am to 4pm.

The event, hosted by publisher Conscious Dreams, includes talks from 15 published authors, including a 13-year-old sci-fi fantasy novelist, who will share their journeys.

Enjoy poetry performances, a fashion show and food and drink throughout the day.

Workshops are also being run priced around £5 for those wanting specific tips and advice.

Founder and mentor Daniella Blechner launched her company to challenge the under-representation of BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) characters in fiction - currently just 5 per cent, according to the CLPE Reflecting Realities report.

She said: "If our images cannot be seen and our stories are not being told, we have a duty and responsibility to create them."