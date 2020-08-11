Free dedicated work spaces on offer at Boxpark in Wembley Park

Boxpark in Wembley Park are allocating dedicated work spaces for those wanting a change from their home environment.

#WorkFromBOXPARK (WFB) aims to encourage people to support their neighbourhood restaurants and food outlets as well as providing a different work atmosphere as part of its new Eat. Drink. Play. Work offer.

The free workspace area, available from Monday to Wednesday from 11am, is upstairs away from any disturbance but still part of Boxpark’s atmosphere.

There is free 4G WiFi, access to plug sockets and charging ports, and plenty of desk space to choose from, making it easy to socially distance from others.

Workers using the space between Monday to Wednesday can get 50 per cent off their lunch meal with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme during August and treat themselves to ‘after work’ drinks.

Customers must download a BOXPARK Black Card to gain entry to the venue.

Visit www.boxpark.co.uk/black-card/





