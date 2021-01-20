Free Covid webinar for Brent residents wary of getting a vaccine
- Credit: PA
Brent residents still wary of the Covid vaccine are invited to a free webinar to get answers to their questions.
The session is taking place on Monday (January 25), between 6pm and 7.30pm to help people gain a better understanding when it comes to being vaccinated against coronavirus.
The session is hosted by Cllr Promise Knight, Brent’s lead member for community safety and engagement, and includes a panel of representatives from the community.
Dr John Licorish, deputy director of Public Health Brent, will explain why all residents should look to get the vaccine.
Cllr Knight said: “Thousands of people in Brent, and more than 3.5million across the country, have already chosen to take up the vaccination against covid 19, but we know some people are wary of it. Others have adopted a wait and see approach, and obviously this is about personal choice.
“But be under no illusions that the number of covid infections, hospitalisations and deaths remains worryingly high and residents need all the facts so they can make their own informed choice when the vaccine is offered to them.”
To register visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/covid-vaccinations-webinar-get-the-facts-tickets-137472653407
