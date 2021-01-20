News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Free Covid webinar for Brent residents wary of getting a vaccine

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:48 PM January 20, 2021   
A Covid-19 vaccination card after a patient had a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at th

A Covid-19 vaccination card after a patient had a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine - Credit: PA

Brent residents still wary of the Covid vaccine are invited to a free webinar to get answers to their questions.

The session is taking place on Monday (January 25), between 6pm and 7.30pm to help people gain a better understanding when it comes to being vaccinated against coronavirus.

The session is hosted by Cllr Promise Knight, Brent’s lead member for community safety and engagement, and includes a panel of representatives from the community.

Dr John Licorish, deputy director of Public Health Brent, will explain why all residents should look to get the vaccine.

Cllr Knight said: “Thousands of people in Brent, and more than 3.5million across the country, have already chosen to take up the vaccination against covid 19, but we know some people are wary of it. Others have adopted a wait and see approach, and obviously this is about personal choice.

You may also want to watch:

“But be under no illusions that the number of covid infections, hospitalisations and deaths remains worryingly high and residents need all the facts so they can make their own informed choice when the vaccine is offered to them.”

To register visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/covid-vaccinations-webinar-get-the-facts-tickets-137472653407

Most Read

  1. 1 Mass vaccination centre opens in Wembley Park
  2. 2 Man arrested in connection with Neasden murder and two stabbings
  3. 3 Wembley drug dealer jailed for biting, scratching and pushing police
  1. 4 Pensioner dies after crashing into a wall in Kenton
  2. 5 Woman killed after collision with alleged drunk driver in Kenton
  3. 6 Third stabbing in Neasden as murder investigation under way
  4. 7 Fundraiser launched after beloved mum found collapsed in Barham Park dies
  5. 8 Wembley grandmother who survived Covid thanks live-in carer
  6. 9 Tributes paid to Queen's Park charity worker who died after contracting Covid
  7. 10 Man dies after stabbing in Brent
Coronavirus
Brent Council
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Knife Crime

Two arrested in connection with fatal Neasden stabbing

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Fourteen fined for lockdown breach after car meet in Park Royal

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Brent councillor calls for improved social distancing in supermarkets

Nicola Lewis

Logo Icon

Education News

Wembley tutor takes to Instagram to help with homeschooling

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus