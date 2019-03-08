Free police-led community day and footie tournament for all in Stonebridge

PC Matthew Harris has organised a community day in Stonebridge Archant

A free community day and football tournament organised by a police officer is taking place in Stonebridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pc Matt Harris has organised the day out on Sunday, which is hosted by the Jason Roberts Foundation at the Stonebridge Recreation Ground in Hillside from 10.30am until 3pm.

Working with the sports charity and Kickoff@3, the aim of the event is to raise awareness of community safety through sport, music and other activities.

You may also want to watch:

More than 150 people will take part in tournaments split into age groups between 15 and 21.

Local charities and initiatives will also be at the event, sponsored by businesses including Nando's, Tesco, McDonalds and Hyde Housing.

Pc Harris said he was keen to build more bridges within the community.

"There will be a large police presence," he said, "and we are trying to organise a police football team to enter as well. We have increased our youth engagement work by visiting more schools and extra-curricular groups."