Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Free police-led community day and footie tournament for all in Stonebridge

PUBLISHED: 09:50 04 July 2019

PC Matthew Harris has organised a community day in Stonebridge

PC Matthew Harris has organised a community day in Stonebridge

Archant

A free community day and football tournament organised by a police officer is taking place in Stonebridge.

Pc Matt Harris has organised the day out on Sunday, which is hosted by the Jason Roberts Foundation at the Stonebridge Recreation Ground in Hillside from 10.30am until 3pm.

Working with the sports charity and Kickoff@3, the aim of the event is to raise awareness of community safety through sport, music and other activities.

You may also want to watch:

More than 150 people will take part in tournaments split into age groups between 15 and 21.

Local charities and initiatives will also be at the event, sponsored by businesses including Nando's, Tesco, McDonalds and Hyde Housing.

Pc Harris said he was keen to build more bridges within the community.

"There will be a large police presence," he said, "and we are trying to organise a police football team to enter as well. We have increased our youth engagement work by visiting more schools and extra-curricular groups."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

10 men charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in Willesden

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

10 men charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in Willesden

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Crouch End keep pace with leaders Brondesbury

Ryan Cunningham of Crouch End (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Non-league: Hendon begin pre-season campaign

Club Chairman Simon Lawrence with Philip Neville of SPN Consultancy whose company won the prize of being Hendon FC's main shirt sponsor for the coming 2019/20 Southern League campaign

Free police-led community day and footie tournament for all in Stonebridge

PC Matthew Harris has organised a community day in Stonebridge

Couple win battle with Network Homes to keep their pet dog

Gustavo (left) and Andrew William-Coleman with Bessie the dog. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Wealdstone to face Dartford at home on opening day

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists