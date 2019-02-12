Search

Free comedy nights in Kilburn to bat away any winter blues

PUBLISHED: 18:41 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 15 February 2019

North London Tavern. Picture: Google

Archant

Beat any deep winter February blues with free comedy nights in Kilburn.

Doors open on Tuesday evenings for laughs at the Comedy Tavern which takes place at the North London Tavern in Kilburn High Road at 8pm.

The comedy nights have been running since December and offer a mix of established and up and coming acts.

Comedian Matt Green said: “I had a good time and it was great to be able to try out lots of new stuff.

It’s a lovely room so I hope it continues to build!”

Host and funny man Elie Kraft, said: “I’d love for the show to be a hit and give the opportunity for my fellow up-and-coming comedians to perform to a vibrant audience.”

Tickets are free at the door with donation buckets rattled at the end so people can pay what they want.

People who wish secure a seat can do so by reserving a place online at eventbrite for £5.

