Free workshops for people to create their 'life maps' for the Broadway Exhibition in Willesden

The Broadway Exhibition is taking place in Willesden Library. Picture: Rachel Lum Archant

People are invited to take part in two free workshops to celebrate the 'hidden community' in Cricklewood and Willesden.

People's memories make up the part of the Broadway Exhibition currently at Willesden Library. Picture: Rachel Lum People's memories make up the part of the Broadway Exhibition currently at Willesden Library. Picture: Rachel Lum

Writer Matilda Velevitch and photographer Rachel Lum have created the Broadway Exhibition, a project incorporating film and video currently on show at Willesden Green Heritage Gallery in the High Road.

On March 17 and 18 participants are invited to create and contribute their own 'life map' and knowledge of the area to be included in the project.

Over a series of months Rachel and Matilda photographed, interviewed and immersed themselves into their neighbourhood.

Working with the likes of Ashford Place, residents of the Railway Terraces, actor Ben Bailey-Smith, and shopkeepers, barbers, café owners the result is a series of portraits, stories, memories and video interviews.

The exhibition also includes a fabric map where visitors pin their memories.

The contents of the exhibition will become part of Brent Heritage Archives at the Museum of Brent.

Book at eventbrite.co.uk/e/broadway-worshop-19-march-tickets-91456241079 or

eventbrite.co.uk/e/broadway-workshop-17-march-tickets-91454018431