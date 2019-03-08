Search

Northwick Park Hospital’s A&E hitting more four hour targets despite growing number of patients

PUBLISHED: 13:48 13 March 2019

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust employees seen improved A& E services despite increase in patients coming in

Archant

The health trust looking after Northwick Park Hospital has seen A&E performances improve despite growing numbers of critically ill patients, data reveal.

Figures from the Health Service Journal show London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust is the most improved A&E in London and third most improved in the country during the last two years.

Attendances by Type 1 critically ill people seen within the four hour target rose from 50.7 percent in Jan 2017 to 77.1pc in Dec 2018.

At Northwick Park and Ealing hospitals, 13,025 patients received treatment in January.

The Watford Road hospital receives a daily average of 90 emergency ambulances, rising to 140 on the busiest days, a growth of 15pc in a year.

Dr Jon Baker, divisional clinical director for emergency and ambulatory care, said it was “encouraging” to see improvements despite the “increasing complexity and volume of patients”.

He added: “There are still challenges ahead and we remain under pressure. January was [...] exceptionally busy.”

