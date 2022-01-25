News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

'Lucky escape': Four flee Wembley house fire where smoke alarms weren't working

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:09 AM January 25, 2022
Updated: 9:50 AM January 25, 2022
Salmon Street in Wembley Park

Salmon Street in Wembley Park - Credit: Google

Four people were "incredibly lucky" to escape from a fire in Wembley Park after waking to find smoke inside their house.

The first floor of a semi-detached house in Salmon Street was damaged by the blaze, which saw the London Fire Brigade called just after 3am this morning (January 25).

Four people left the property before the LFB arrived, and there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour-and-a-half.

Station officer Tony Aston-O'Donovan, who was at the scene, said: "Crews arrived to find a fully developed fire on the first floor of the building.

"They quickly gained access and firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control.

"There were smoke alarms in the property but they weren't working and the occupants awoke to find smoke inside."

Most Read

  1. 1 Two dead in Maida Vale: Woman stabbed and man 'struck by vehicle'
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Maida Vale deaths
  3. 3 'London’s smallest bus lane' earns Harrow Council £440,000
  1. 4 Teenager killed in Stonebridge after collision with a car
  2. 5 'London is lagging behind – protect yourself and others from Covid'
  3. 6 Teenager grabbed and pulled towards car in broad daylight
  4. 7 Brent LTN removal set to be financed from 'existing council budgets'
  5. 8 Women attacked on way home from night out in Wembley
  6. 9 'Lucky escape': Four flee Wembley house fire where smoke alarms weren't working
  7. 10 How often do Londoners cycle to work in each borough?

Officer Aston-O'Donovan said the family were "incredibly lucky" to escape unharmed. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Wembley News
Brent News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

How Bridge Park could look

Residents lose appeal to save Brent leisure centre

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Kensal Rise bus protest

Kensal Rise backstreets 'clogged with unused buses' group says

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Ricky Gervais has teamed up with Netflix and CALM to support people grieving

London Live News

Ricky Gervais behind new benches for people grieving to 'talk and reflect'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan

Below-par QPR found a way to win at Coventry says Warburton

PA Sport

Logo Icon