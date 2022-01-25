Four people were "incredibly lucky" to escape from a fire in Wembley Park after waking to find smoke inside their house.

The first floor of a semi-detached house in Salmon Street was damaged by the blaze, which saw the London Fire Brigade called just after 3am this morning (January 25).

Four people left the property before the LFB arrived, and there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour-and-a-half.

Station officer Tony Aston-O'Donovan, who was at the scene, said: "Crews arrived to find a fully developed fire on the first floor of the building.

"They quickly gained access and firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control.

"There were smoke alarms in the property but they weren't working and the occupants awoke to find smoke inside."

Officer Aston-O'Donovan said the family were "incredibly lucky" to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.