Published: 11:52 AM August 9, 2021

Getting in boxing practice at the Jason Roberts Foundation - Credit: Brent Council

Aspiring young Black musicians and users of a pocket park in Kensal Rise are among those who will benefit from £500,000 funding from the council.

Four community projects will receive a share of the cash from the Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy (NCIL), pending final paperwork, over the next year after it was approved by Brent Council's cabinet on July 19.

Girls football at the Jason Roberts Foundation - Credit: Brent Council

The Jason Roberts Foundation will receive £194,988 for upgrade works at The Pavilion – the charity's base in Stonebridge, enabling them to become a borough-wide sports facility open to the borough's diverse communities.

Brent Music Service will receive £100,000 to provide out-of-school music activity to black and African Caribbean children who are underrepresented in orchestral music playing, linking in to the Brent Black Community Action Plan.

A further £124,700 has been earmarked for improvements to Keslake Pocket Park, off Chamberlayne Road, to increase safety and reduce antisocial behaviour, by creating a well-lit, safe, and "visually pleasing" open space with a small square area for the local community.

Alperton Sports Ground will get £100,000 to address residents' concerns around the lack of outdoor and play facilities, antisocial behaviour, security and safety concerns because of development.

The NCIL pot of cash is created by contributions from developers and new building in the borough.

Since its launch in 2017, Brent's NCIL scheme has helped 229 council-backed projects bag £14million in funds to support the growth and development of neighbourhoods.

Brent has five CIL neighbourhoods, which are Harlesden, Kilburn & Kensal, Kingsbury & Kenton, Wembley, and Willesden and funding has to be spent on priorities that are agreed in consultation with the local community.

Jason Roberts Foundation in Stonebridge supports young people - Credit: Brent Council

Cllr Shama Tatler, lead member for regeneration, property and planning said: "The NCIL scheme has transformed lives and brought community assets and infrastructure to life.

"It allows us to bring positive change to people's lives, enabling us to tackle poverty, and inequality and address the underrepresented groups within our community.

"It literally puts money from regeneration back into the community for the benefit of our residents, and the results have been felt across the borough.

"I'm delighted to be able to announce this latest round of funding and the four fantastic local projects which will help local people and our wonderful neighbourhoods to grow and thrive."