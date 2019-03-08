Search

Wembley Youth Centre to be demolished to make way for housing

PUBLISHED: 14:32 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 16 July 2019

Wembley Youth Centre before it closed. Pic credit: Adam Thomas

A former valued youth centre in Wembley will be demolished and replaced by 170 "affordable homes" and a new community centre.

Brent Council's planning committee unanimously approved plans for the new homes in London Road - three blocks up to seven storeys high.

Wembley Youth Centre will be knocked down as part of the development, but planning officers explained a new, improved centre will replace it.

Twenty-five homes will be for independent living with limited care, 53 will be used for temporary accommodation and the remaining 92 will be offered at "affordable rent", which is no more than 80 per cent of the local market rent.

Of the 44 trees currently on site, 29 will be cut down to make way for the scheme which raised concerns from neighbours.

But officers pointed out these are "lower grade" trees with limited benefits, while 85 new trees will be planted at the site.

A "specific management plan" will tackle risks of anti-social behaviour at the new development, while the applicant will pay £123,500 to Transport for London to help improve bus services in the area.

