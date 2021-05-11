News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Live football screenings back at Wembley Boxpark

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:45 AM May 11, 2021   
Boxpark Wembley are screening the Europa League Final live on big screens 

Boxpark Wembley is screening big league games on large HD screens for the first time since the national lockdown.

Tickets for the Champions League Final on May 29 sold out within minutes of going live but footie fans can still get in on the action with the Europa League Final screening on May 26.

Boxpark Wembley is screening live sports events

Tickets for two include a jug of Coors for £20 or a group of six with three Coors jugs can grab tickets for £60.

Customers must arrive at the venue in Olympic Way at least 30 minutes before kick-off to claim their table and drinks.

The final will see Manchester United face off against Villarreal, a team that have never competed in any European final but has three-time Europa League winning coach Unai Emery on their side.

Manchester United has been dominant in the competition since their Champions League exit and will be favourites to win in Gdansk. 

To get tickets visit www.boxpark.co.uk/campaigns/europa-league


