School students' Christmas foodbank donations

Published: 1:56 PM December 19, 2020

Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls students with Christmas gifts for Ealing Foodbank. - Credit: Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls

A secondary school has added to its foodbank donations with Christmas treats.

Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls students regularly contribute to the Ealing Foodbank throughout the year.

The food bank is in regular contact with the school and frequently emails a list of items in short supply.

A school spokesperson said: "This Christmas, the students are even more mindful of people in need, especially this year as so many families have suffered hardship and challenges due to Covid.

"As well as staple store cupboard products, the students chose to collect lots of Christmas treats this year: Christmas puddings; biscuits; mince pies, cakes and selection boxes.

"As the girls packed the items, they pointed out that selection boxes are perfect for social distancing as all the items are individually wrapped."

