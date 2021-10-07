Published: 2:56 PM October 7, 2021 Updated: 3:03 PM October 7, 2021

Amanda Epe was awarded British Empire Medal for services to women and girls in the UK and abroad in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 - Credit: Julie Zuofa

Primary school children are going to discover more about an aviation pioneer through the work of an award-winning Kingsbury author who plans to drop by with her project.

Amanda Epe BEM is visiting Oliver Goldsmith's Primary School, in Coniston Road on October 15, where she will encourage pupils to get creative about the life of Amy Johnson.

Amanda Epe is bringing her Flying From Brent project to Brent schools - Credit: Nadia Nervo

Amanda was awarded a grant from National Heritage Trust and Brent Museum to bring to life the story of Amy Johnson, in a project called "Flying from Brent".

Part of the London Borough of Culture Brent 2020 'Being Brent' her project focussed on two target audiences - adults and children.

Last month she led a heritage and wellbeing walk for adults which took place in Kingsbury and the Welsh Harp.

Led by actress Sadie Kempner the first part involved walking through Roe Green Park and on to sites in Kingsbury where Amy Johnson lived and worked, including a heritage site.

Flying from Brent group at Welsh Harp where Amanda Epe's Amy Johnson monologue was performed - Credit: Priti Khatri

The group then headed to Welsh Harp Reservoir, for a short walk in nature trail with more tales about Ms Johnson

The second part is school drama and creative writing workshops, kicking off at Oliver Goldsmith's.

Amanda said: "I wrote a monologue on the life of Amy Johnson when she flew from England to Australia, and actress Sadie Kempner was filmed playing the part."

Sadie is performing on the day and pupils will watch the drama before writing a creative exercise.

"I am so glad to be retelling this local story for children's education to inspire children and go after their dreams and it's been great working with Brent Museum," Amanda added.

Amanda was honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours list this year with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to empower women and girls in the UK and abroad which she was "elated" to receive.

Her debut memoir A Fly Girl: Travel Tales of an Exotic British Airways Cabin Crew won the One Big Book Launch Award at the Freeword Centre and Nigerian Writers Award in 2015 and 2016.

The book was also recommended in the the top ten travel memoirs by the The Lonely Planet 2021.