Family friendly Flip Out reopens in Brent Cross

Published: 1:59 PM May 14, 2021

Flip Out Brent Cross is reopening after Covid lockdown restrictions lifted - Credit: Flip Out

The UK's biggest trampoline and adventure park operators are flipping back to the action with its Brent Cross store finally re-opening on May 17.

Flip Out, in the Staples Corner Retail Park, Geron Way, was only open for a month when it was forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic last November.

Flip Out Brent Cross in Gerons Way. - Credit: Tom Horton

But on Monday, when lockdown rules ease across England, the site will officially open its doors so that its facilities can be enjoyed again.

Richard Beese, the co-founder of Flip Out, said: “We want to help put the stress of the last 12 months behind or at least to one side and slip away to a world of high octane excitement in a healthy nourishing atmosphere with great activities, friendly staff and decent food to fuel the fun.

The new Ninja Tag in Flip Out Brent Cross - Credit: Flip Out

"If you're been stuck at home bouncing off the walls in frustration, then what better way to blow off some steam with the family!”

Flip Out Brent Cross reopens after lockdown restrictions lifted - Credit: Flip Out

The adventure park caters for children, teenagers, and adults with an array of activities including giant climbing tower, assault courses, and inflatables and foam pits.

It now also boasts a new soft play area and a Ninja Tag three storey obstacle course.

The site also offers designated, themed, birthday party areas, and restaurant facilities for parents and carers who might prefer to put their feet up and watch.

Different rooms for different parties at Flip Out Brent Cross - Credit: Flip Out

"We are ecstatic to open our doors to the millions of customers we serve every year throughout the UK," Mr Beese added:

“Our priority is to provide every single person the most fun they can possibly have in a Covid secure environment.

"I can't tell you how excited we are to be finally opening our doors again in Brent Cross.

"It's been a difficult year for everyone but now we want to give people an outlet to go have some fun and still be safe."

All Sessions now include a brand new pair of Flip Out Grip Socks, excluding the infants Stay & Play.

Prices start at £13.50 for an Unlimited Flip ticket.

To book tickets visit: www.flipout.co.uk/view/flip-out-brent-cross