Family friendly Flip Out reopens in Brent Cross
- Credit: Flip Out
The UK's biggest trampoline and adventure park operators are flipping back to the action with its Brent Cross store finally re-opening on May 17.
Flip Out, in the Staples Corner Retail Park, Geron Way, was only open for a month when it was forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic last November.
But on Monday, when lockdown rules ease across England, the site will officially open its doors so that its facilities can be enjoyed again.
Richard Beese, the co-founder of Flip Out, said: “We want to help put the stress of the last 12 months behind or at least to one side and slip away to a world of high octane excitement in a healthy nourishing atmosphere with great activities, friendly staff and decent food to fuel the fun.
"If you're been stuck at home bouncing off the walls in frustration, then what better way to blow off some steam with the family!”
You may also want to watch:
The adventure park caters for children, teenagers, and adults with an array of activities including giant climbing tower, assault courses, and inflatables and foam pits.
It now also boasts a new soft play area and a Ninja Tag three storey obstacle course.
Most Read
- 1 Two Brent gang members sentenced for £1.1m fraud involvement
- 2 Three men arrested and gun seized after Neasden car stop
- 3 Man shot multiple times in Dudden Hill remains in stable condition
- 4 Fresh appeal to find mum of newborn baby girl found in Grand Union Canal
- 5 Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Dudden Hill
- 6 Three Brent Labour councillors apologised for wrongdoing in 2020
- 7 Kingsbury teen appears in court charged with Brent Cross fatal stabbing
- 8 Person dies after being 'injured by a train' at Wembley station
- 9 Man arrested following shooting in Kingsbury
- 10 Teen charged with killing 21-year-old man in Brent Cross
The site also offers designated, themed, birthday party areas, and restaurant facilities for parents and carers who might prefer to put their feet up and watch.
"We are ecstatic to open our doors to the millions of customers we serve every year throughout the UK," Mr Beese added:
“Our priority is to provide every single person the most fun they can possibly have in a Covid secure environment.
"I can't tell you how excited we are to be finally opening our doors again in Brent Cross.
"It's been a difficult year for everyone but now we want to give people an outlet to go have some fun and still be safe."
All Sessions now include a brand new pair of Flip Out Grip Socks, excluding the infants Stay & Play.
Prices start at £13.50 for an Unlimited Flip ticket.
To book tickets visit: www.flipout.co.uk/view/flip-out-brent-cross