'We'd rather you didn't smoke at all,' says Brigade after Kilburn blaze

Published: 2:42 PM March 8, 2021

A blaze in a Kilburn flat was caused by a cigarette, fire crews believe - Credit: @LondonFire

Smokers have been warned to fully extinguish their cigarettes following a blaze in a Kilburn housing block.

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a second-floor flat in Shoot-Up Hill at 2pm yesterday (March 7).

The fire was discovered by a neighbour who smelt burning, and upon investigation, saw smoke coming from a window.

Part of a four-roomed flat was damaged by the fire, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

You may also want to watch:

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was caused by the "unsafe disposal of smoking materials".

A LFB spokesperson added: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”

The fire was under control by 2.40pm.

Crews from West Hampstead, Willesden, Paddington, Hendon and Kentish Town fire stations attended the scene.



